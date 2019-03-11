Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Trial begins for Perry County man charged with cold-case homicide from 1983

Posted 9:23 AM, March 11, 2019, by

PERRY COUNTY -- A Perry County man is expected to stand trial in a cold-case crime starting Monday. Carl Rodgers is charged in the first-degree homicide of his wife from 1983.

The trial is expected to start at 9:00AM Monday.

For 34 years Debra Rodgers' death remained a cold-case. In 2017 that changed when authorities questioning her husband, Carl Rodgers say he started shifting stories surrounding the disappearance and death of Debra.

In 2018 a judge declared that there was enough evidence for Rodgers to stand trial in the death of the 23-year-old mother.

Related Story
Family members thankful for arrest in 1983 Perry County ‘cold case’ murder

In April of 1983 Debra went missing and family searched 2-days for her. Debra's mother found her body by a stream in Northeast Madison Township with cuts on her wrists. Debra's death was staged to look like a suicide, but the coroner reported the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head and body.

Officials say the slashed wrists on Debra were done after her death.

The trial will begin at the Perry County Courthouse starting at 9:00AM and is scheduled to last 8-days.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.