Trial begins for Perry County man charged with cold-case homicide from 1983

PERRY COUNTY -- A Perry County man is expected to stand trial in a cold-case crime starting Monday. Carl Rodgers is charged in the first-degree homicide of his wife from 1983.

The trial is expected to start at 9:00AM Monday.

For 34 years Debra Rodgers' death remained a cold-case. In 2017 that changed when authorities questioning her husband, Carl Rodgers say he started shifting stories surrounding the disappearance and death of Debra.

In 2018 a judge declared that there was enough evidence for Rodgers to stand trial in the death of the 23-year-old mother.

In April of 1983 Debra went missing and family searched 2-days for her. Debra's mother found her body by a stream in Northeast Madison Township with cuts on her wrists. Debra's death was staged to look like a suicide, but the coroner reported the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head and body.

Officials say the slashed wrists on Debra were done after her death.

The trial will begin at the Perry County Courthouse starting at 9:00AM and is scheduled to last 8-days.