Unlikely partnership makes musical possible in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An unlikely partnership in Dauphin County saved a high school’s musical.

Steelton-Highspire High School wasn’t sure if it would have it’s spring musical this year after not having enough funding last year.

Thanks to the Steelton Police Department and the Harrisburg Christian Performing Arts Center that was made possible.

The police department helped raise money and the performing arts center teamed up with the school district for the production.

People on and off the stage say it’s a good thing for the students.

“If I’m not in this play, I would not be able to speak in front of a large crowd, and articulate myself,” said Mackenzie Postin, the female lead.

Postin says it also gives her a family and memorizing lines reinforces memorization.

“Steelton – one of the things they have struggled with recently is the truancy. Studies show that having theatrical productions involvement for schools actually does impact that, lower it. It lowers the drop out rate, it gives confidence, teaches kids respect for authority,” said Sherry Webb, Executive Director of Harrisburg Christian Performing Arts Center.

The show is called Murder At Crimson House.

It runs Friday through Sunday at the high school.

You can buy tickets online or at the door.