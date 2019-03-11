× Woman facing charges after allegedly striking officer, EMT while intoxicated

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after she allegedly struck an EMT and police officer in the face while intoxicated.

Taylor Forrester, 23, is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness charges for the incident.

On March 9 around 3:35 a.m., police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Chelton Avenue in Lower Paxton Township for a reported intoxicated woman in a hotel.

Upon arrival, police and EMS made contact with Forrester, who was sitting in a common area of the hotel and displaying several signs of intoxication.

When police and EMS attempted to place Forrester onto a stretcher, she became combative.

Forrester proceeded to strike an EMT in the face with an elbow, and one of the police officers in the eye.

A struggle ensued, and Forrester was eventually taken into custody after an officer deployed his taser.

She was arrested, and is now facing charges.