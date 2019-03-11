Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Woman wins lottery 30 times in one day

Posted 5:21 AM, March 11, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – Some people have all the luck. On February 11, 2019, that person was Deborah Brown.

Brown won the Virginia Lottery 30 times that day.

She initially bought 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers: 1-0-3-1

She said she just had a feeling.

“A couple of times during the day, I saw those numbers,” she explained.

Later that day, she bought 10 more tickets with the same numbers.

Sure enough, that night the winning numbers were: 1-0-3-1

“I nearly had a heart attack!” she said.

Each of her 30 plays won the $5,000 top prize.

She recently picked her check for $150,000.

“She bought all her tickets at Irongate Shell located at 6437 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County,” a Virginia Lottery spokesperson said. “Ms. Brown said she has no immediate plans for her winnings, but she’s considering some home renovation.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.