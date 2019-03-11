× York County man accused in indecent assault of 7-year-old girl in 2008

YORK COUNTY — Police have charged a 39-year-old Manchester man with aggravated indecent assault and related offenses after he was accused of inappropriately touching a girl in 2008, when the victim was seven years old.

Steven Witmyer Boas, of Manchester, is also charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors in the incident, which occurred in Newberry Township in April of 2008, according to Newberry Township Police.

Police began investigating in July 2018, when the victim came forward, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Boas is accused of placing his hand down the front of the victim’s pajamas and touching her vagina while he was staying with the victim’s family in 2008. The victim’s parents collaborated the account she gave police.

Boas denied any wrongdoing when interviewed by Newberry Township Police in September 2018, according to the criminal complaint.