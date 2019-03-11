× York County man accused of sexually assaulting three girls over several years

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is accused of sexually assaulting three girls over several years.

Ronald Derrickson, 52, faces eight counts of indecent assault and endangering the welfare of a child, and seven counts of corruption of minors, court documents show.

Police became aware of the alleged sexual assaults in December 2018. All three victims told police that Derrickson inappropriately touched them, according to the criminal complaint.

He allegedly sexually assaulted two of the girls within the last four years and the third individual, who is now an adult, between seven and nine years ago, the criminal complaint says.

Derrickson’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday. A formal arraignment is set for April 26.