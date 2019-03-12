All-time Ravens’ sack leader, Terrell Suggs, to sign with Cardinals

Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Posted 5:36 AM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:37AM, March 12, 2019

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs #55 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before playing against the Los Angeles Chargers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

ARIZONA– The Baltimore Ravens’ all-time sack leader is leaving the nest for a different bird of a feather.

Terrell Suggs, 36, is expected to sign a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Not only is Suggs the Ravens’ all-time sack leader, but he is the team’s all-time games played leader, after he passed Hall-of-Fame LB Ray Lewis during the last regular season game of 2018.

Over 16 seasons in Baltimore, Suggs totaled 132.5 sacks, 854 tackles, 7 INTs, 33 forced fumbles, and 3 defensive scores.

He went to seven Pro Bowls as a Raven, and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2012.

Now, he will take his veteran experience to a rebuilding Cardinals team in Arizona, where he played his college football.

