Briefly chillier and still breezy for Tuesday before turning mild once again the rest of the week

STILL BREEZY, A BIT CHILLIER: The winds haven’t entirely faded this Tuesday morning, so that’s adding the extra chill to temperatures in the lower 30s. Readings are feeling like the 20s when wind chill is accounted for across the region. There’s plenty of sunshine for the rest of Tuesday, but it’s still breezy. Despite the sunshine, temperatures fall back a bit. Expect readings in the lower to middle 40s. Winds chills feel like the upper 30s at times. The winds finally ease through the night. Skies are mostly clear. Temperatures fall into the lower to middle 20s, making for quite the cold night. However, the winds are light to calm, so wind chill is not a factor. Wednesday brings partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies ahead of the next system after a sunny start. It turns milder again, with readings in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Winds are light.

WET ‘N MILD END TO THE WEEK: Temperatures continue to boost through the end of the week, but it’s going to come with showers. There’s plenty of clouds for Thursday, but showers shouldn’t arrive until later during the evening and through the overnight period. This allows temperatures to jump into the middle to upper 50s despite the clouds cover. It’s still quite mild through the night. Showers linger through much of Friday, but this does not stop temperatures from rising even higher. Expect readings in the lower 60s! Expect on-and-off showers through the course of the day as the next cold front slowly crosses Central PA.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns chillier, but the luck of the Irish should keep us dry for St. Patrick’s Day festivities! Saturday is breezy with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This is wonderful weather for those coming out to the York St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Sunday, also St. Patrick’s Day of course, brings partly sunny skies. Temperatures are a bit chillier, with readings falling back into the middle 40s. The breezes should be lighter. Monday is partly cloudy and a touch milder. Expect readings in the middle to upper 40s.

