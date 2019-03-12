× Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day is right around the corner

The soft serve ice cream and fast-food restaurant chain said in a press release Tuesday that participating locations will offer a free small vanilla cone to each customer on March 20, the first day of spring.

“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ADQ. “We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can’t wait to help spread smiles.”