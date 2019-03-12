× Eagles acquire DeSean Jackson, sign him to 3-year deal

PHILADELPHIA– A former standout Eagles’ wide receiver is returning to the team.

The team acquired WR DeSean Jackson from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 6th round pick in this year’s draft, and a seventh round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jackson, 32, was set to play on the final year of a contract, but re-worked his deal into a 3-year contract worth up to $27 million with $13 million guaranteed.

Philadelphia released Jackson in 2014 as a part of widespread changes by former head coach Chip Kelly.

Prior to that release, Jackson had been one of the best deep threats in football, as he posted 6,117 yards and 32 TD’s in six years with team.

Jackson proceeded to sign with the Washington Redskins where he spent three seasons before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago.

The move gives QB Carson Wentz the best deep threat he has had in his career.