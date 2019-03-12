× Eagles tender Nate Sudfeld, decline Stefan Wisniewski’s option

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles made a couple minor moves among the flurry of transactions on Monday.

The team has hit backup QB Nate Sudfeld with a second round tender. The move would require any team wishing to sign Sudfeld to relinquish a second round pick to the Eagles.

The tender would pay Sudfeld over $3 million for the upcoming season. Currently, he is the Eagles’ top option behind QB Carson Wentz.

The team also declined its option on OL Stefan Wisniewski, making him a free agent.

A former Penn State Nittany Lion, Wisniewski, 29, returned to the Keystone State in 2016 as a member of the Eagles.

He appeared in 46 games for Philadelphia, including 24 starts, with 11 of those coming during the year of the team’s Super Bowl Championship.