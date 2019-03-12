× Elizabethtown man facing drug delivery resulting in death charges in connection to 2018 overdose death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Elizabethtown man is facing charges in connection the overdose death of a 43-year-old man in 2018.

Patrick Halterman, 54, is facing drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility charges for the incident.

On March 18, 2018, police were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Locust Street in Elizabethtown Borough for an unresponsive man found inside a home.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and pronounced a 43-year-old man deceased.

It was later determined that the victim had died as a result of heroin/fentanyl overdose.

On February 28, 2019, police served a search warrant in the 200 block of W. Main Street in Mount Joy after months of investigation.

The search of that residence revealed 475 bags of heroin and other evidence in Halterman’s apartment.

As a result, Halterman was committed to Lancaster County Prison and held on $150,000 bail.

On March 11, 2019, Halterman was charged with the overdose death from March 2018.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.