Employee fears for his job after Rite Aid announces 400 job cuts

"Everybody was stressed out, everybody was worried, okay we just lost how many people. Are they doing more?” said a Rite Aid employee.

The man, who didn’t want to be identified, says he was one of the last standing.

He says starting at nine Tuesday morning, employees in his department at a Mechanicsburg Rite Aid corporate office began being escorted out of the office.

“Every time a supervisor walked around the building, it was like, ‘Okay are they coming for me?’ It was just a very tense situation.”

By the end of the day, he says 200 employees in his department across the company had lost their jobs.

Rite Aid released a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying these cuts come in an attempt to restructure and reduce costs, resulting in the reduction of managerial layers and the consolidation of roles.

They say the cuts will account for 20 percent of the company’s corporate positions, and will save the company $55 million a year.

But as Rite Aid saves millions, where does that leave the employees?

“Well if I got laid off, it’s like okay. I’ve got a house, how do I pay for that? I’ve got a car, how do I pay for that? How do I keep up with my bills?"

He says the employees weren’t told much, other than an email sent at the end of the work day, explaining there were 200 cuts on Tuesday, and 400 expected total.

He’s choosing to remain anonymous in an attempt to protect his job, but he says with more cuts on the way, the question isn’t if he’ll lose his job, but when.

“Not looking forward to tomorrow, because like I said, there’s 200 more coming. They barely told us what was going on today. It’s only a matter of time before they start walking more people out.”

Rite Aid says approximately two-thirds of the cuts are happening immediately.

The other third are expected by the end of 2020.