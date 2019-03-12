× Former Northumberland Co. prothonotary charged with theft

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that the former Northumberland County Prothonotary is facing multiple charges of theft, receiving stolen property, tampering with public records and related crimes following an investigation by the Office of Attorney General after a referral by the Northumberland County District Attorney.

Justin Dunkelberger, 41, is accused of stealing $30,000 from a public funds account at the Northumberland County Prothonotary’s office. As the Prothonotary, an elected position which Dunkelberger held from 2014 to 2017, the defendant was responsible for collecting filing fees, overseeing multiple accounts and paying daily operating expenses of the office.

The Office of Attorney General’s investigation revealed the defendant registered a corporation in the name of “IMR Key Mark, LLC” in Nevada, then opened a bank account in the same name the following month, in May 2015. The name of this company was similar in name to a legitimate and established business that provided digital scanning services to the County: “IMR,’ also known as “IMR digital,” and “Keymark, IMR.” The mailing address for IMR Key Mark, LLC was the home address of Dunkelberger and his name was listed as the president of the company on the bank account information. The defendant presented invoices to his deputy who then cut two checks, from the public funds account, in the amount of $15,000 each to IMR Key Mark, LLC.

“The blatant theft committed by this public official, coupled with his fabrication of a business for his personal gain, is reprehensible. He flipped the letters of a company’s name to scam the people of Northumberland County, but he wasn’t able to flip the scales of justice,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “This case is another example of my office’s commitment to investigating and prosecuting public corruption wherever it is found, without fear and without favor.”

Dunkelberger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. before Judge John Gembic. This case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Nicole Forzato.

Source: Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s Office