Former Ravens' linebacker C.J. Mosley to sign with Jets

NEW YORK– Another former Raven has struck a deal with a new team in free agency.

LB C.J. Mosley will reportedly sign a 5-year, $85 million deal with the New York Jets:

Sources: Former #Ravens LB CJ Mosley is expected to sign with the #Jets on a massive 5-year, $85M deal worth $51M guaranteed. That’s $17M per year. It took a lot to leave Baltimore. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

Mosley, 26, hit the market last week after the Ravens opted against using the franchise tag on him.

Reportedly, the team thought it may be able to retain him on a re-worked contract, but Mosley draw plenty of suitors and landed a huge payday.

Mosley is a four-time Pro Bowler in his five-year career, and has accumulated over 92 tackles in every season he has played.

Now, he will join another free agent LB signee, Anthony Barr, with the Jets.