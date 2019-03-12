Former Ravens’ linebacker C.J. Mosley to sign with Jets

Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Posted 6:35 AM, March 12, 2019, by

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 30, 2018: Inside linebacker C.J. Mosley #57 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after a game against the Cleveland Browns on December 30, 2018 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Baltimore won 26-24. (Photo by: 2018 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

NEW YORK– Another former Raven has struck a deal with a new team in free agency.

LB C.J. Mosley will reportedly sign a 5-year, $85 million deal with the New York Jets:

Mosley, 26, hit the market last week after the Ravens opted against using the franchise tag on him.

Reportedly, the team thought it may be able to retain him on a re-worked contract, but Mosley draw plenty of suitors and landed a huge payday.

Mosley is a four-time Pro Bowler in his five-year career, and has accumulated over 92 tackles in every season he has played.

Now, he will join another free agent LB signee, Anthony Barr, with the Jets.

