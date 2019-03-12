Former Ravens’ linebacker C.J. Mosley to sign with Jets
NEW YORK– Another former Raven has struck a deal with a new team in free agency.
LB C.J. Mosley will reportedly sign a 5-year, $85 million deal with the New York Jets:
Mosley, 26, hit the market last week after the Ravens opted against using the franchise tag on him.
Reportedly, the team thought it may be able to retain him on a re-worked contract, but Mosley draw plenty of suitors and landed a huge payday.
Mosley is a four-time Pro Bowler in his five-year career, and has accumulated over 92 tackles in every season he has played.
Now, he will join another free agent LB signee, Anthony Barr, with the Jets.