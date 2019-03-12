Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (March 12, 2019)

Posted 9:47 PM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55PM, March 12, 2019

On FOX43 News At Ten: Rite Aid announced Tuesday that it is eliminating 400 full time jobs.

Ashley Paul speaks with a man whose job was spared but thinks it’s only a matter of time before he is laid off too.

Also at 10, Attorney General Josh Shapiro has opened an investigation into the Mariner East II natural gas pipeline project.

FOX43’s Grace Griffaton has more on the investigation tonight.

Watch Live – https://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.