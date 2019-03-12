‘I was shocked’: Father falsely accused of kidnapping tries to clear his name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee father who lost his job and had his reputation destroyed after being falsely accused of a crime is trying to clear his name.

Jacques Burrus was accused of kidnapping somebody and holding them hostage, and he found out after his name and face were shared all over social media.

“I was shocked," Jacques Burrus said. "I was shocked. I was appalled in a way.”

Burrus said the effects of the accusation were swift, immediate and devastating.

“I lost my job because of this, you know," he said. "I’m having problems with my kids going to school having to hear their father is a kidnapper—a criminal.”

The incident started earlier this week when Amanda and Bruce Wren told police they met Burrus to buy a PlayStation. They said Burrus pulled Bruce into his car and drove off, and that Wren stabbed Burrus to escape.

Burrus said he's shocked that he'd be accused of doing something he didn't.

According to Burrus, he met up with the two siblings to sell them what he believes were legal pills. He said Bruce didn’t seem in his right state of mind, leading to an altercation.

“I’m limited to say things, but while I came out there, I was approached, and I just stopped a person from doing something to me and defended myself," Burrus said.

He said he never drove away with anyone nor was he stabbed.

“By the time I calmed down and thought about calling the police, I was already on the news," he said.

Police said that same day, Burrus showed them text messages to back up his story, and they cleared him as a suspect. They then arrested Amanda and Bruce Wren for false reporting.

But Burrus’ picture was still shared as a wanted criminal for days.

“My kids are getting ridiculed at school because of this," he said. "It aired on the news two days straight.”

He said his kids are the reason he wants to clear his name and move forward.

Police said Bruce and Amanda Wren admitted their original report was fake. They were each given a $5,000 bond.