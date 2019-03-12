× Inmate found dead in her cell at Dauphin County Prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A 39-year-old woman who was incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison was found dead in her cell on Monday.

According to the Dauphin County Press Secretary, the woman died at 3:53 p.m. on March 12 after officers found her unresponsive in her cell.

The woman had been incarcerated at the facility since February 26, 2019 on a county probation violation and resisting arrest charges.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the cause of death.

The inmate will be identified after the family is notified.