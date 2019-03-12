Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Inmate found dead in her cell at Dauphin County Prison

Posted 9:26 AM, March 12, 2019, by

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A 39-year-old woman who was incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison was found dead in her cell on Monday.

According to the Dauphin County Press Secretary, the woman died at 3:53 p.m. on March 12 after officers found her unresponsive in her cell.

The woman had been incarcerated at the facility since February 26, 2019 on a county probation violation and resisting arrest charges.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the cause of death.

The inmate will be identified after the family is notified.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.