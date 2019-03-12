Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Keeping your children hydrated

Posted 8:01 AM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:14AM, March 12, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– While it may be a struggle to get some kids to eat, drinking fluids can go under the radar.

However, with spring approaching and temperatures rising, it will be important to keep your children hydrated during the upcoming warm months.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Dr. Sean Campbell from Wellspan Pediatric Medicine at Joppa Road in York and Shrewsbury stops by to offer more.

If you think your child needs to be seen by a doctor, at WellSpan, you can schedule an appointment online at any one of the offices here.

