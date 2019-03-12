× Lancaster man accused of raping teen after forcing her to drink alcohol

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man allegedly raped a teenage girl after he forced her to drink alcohol, according to the criminal complaint.

Budha Gurung, 34, is accused of sexually assaulting the victim at his residence on Sunday — the teen reported being raped the next day.

The victim told police that Gurung bought her a Four Loko and then forced her to consume it at his home prior to the sexual assault, the criminal complaint alleges.

Gurung has been charged with rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, court documents show.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $750,000 bail.