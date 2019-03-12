Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Local nonprofit receives $20K grant to implement new job training and higher education program

Posted 6:23 PM, March 12, 2019, by

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- A non-profit organization that serves in-school youth from several school districts received a gaming grant Tuesday from the Dauphin County Commissioners.

The $20,000 grant awarded to PHASE 4 Learning Center, in Swatara Township, will be used to implement a new job training and higher education program for 50 young adults, between the ages of 16 and 24, over the course of a year.

The program will help individuals who have withdrawn from school and are seeking a high school diploma and job training to enter the workforce.

PHASE 4 Learning Center was founded in 2003 and now has various programs across the state. The organization has served nearly 16,000 at-risk individuals.

