Longtime Oriole, Adam Jones, signs with Diamondbacks

BALTIMORE– The Orioles bid farewell to a longtime outfielder on Monday.

OF Adam Jones signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Jones, 33, had spent his entire 13-year career in Baltimore.

Over 1686 games with the Orioles, Jones hit .278 with 266 HR’s and 878 RBI’s.

Jones went to five All-Star games as a member of the Orioles, and won four Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger award.

He helped lead the Orioles to the postseason three times in five seasons, and is known for his work in the community around Baltimore.

The team honored him with this video on Monday:

Now, Jones will look to carve out a role in Arizona as a corner outfielder.