× Man facing charges after dog found hidden inside plastic bags in trash can outside Dauphin County store

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly hiding a dog inside plastic bags and putting it into a trash can.

Kevin Flanagan, 31, is facing cruelty to animals charges for the incident.

On February 12 around 4:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the Karns Foods store in the 6000 block of Allentown Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township for a report of a dog being found inside of a trash can.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the caller who said that he had been working and was in the parking lot when he heard a “squeaking” sound coming from inside the trash can.

The caller said that when he looked inside, he found the noise was coming from a yellow, plastic Sheetz bag.

When the caller opened the bag, he found two more layers of plastic bags concealing a small, trembling male Chihuahua.

The caller proceeded to take the dog inside of the store to care for it while he called police.

After an investigation, police charged Flanagan with cruelty to animals.