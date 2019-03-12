Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Nick Foles to sign with Jaguars

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 23, 2018: Quarterback Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on August 23, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won 5-0. (Photo by: 2018 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Nick Foles

FLORIDA– The Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl winning quarterback is headed to Florida.

On Monday, it was widely reported that QB Nick Foles has reached an agreement with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a four-year deal that could be worth up to $102 million.

According to multiple reports, at least $50 million of that contract is guaranteed.

Foles, 30, spent the past two seasons as the Eagles’ backup quarterback, but was forced into action in each of the past two seasons.

Of course, in his stints of playing time, Foles came up with four playoff wins, including a victory in Super Bowl LII.

Last season, Foles started two games at the beginning of the season until injured QB Carson Wentz returned in Week 3.

However, Foles would again see action late in the season, taking over a team with three games left and nary a playoff chance.

The team would win its final three contests and secure a win against the Chicago Bears in the playoffs before falling to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round.

In the past two seasons in 12 regular season appearances, Foles has thrown over 1,900 yards with 12 TD’s and 6 INT’s.

Now, he will get a chance to serve as the starting quarterback for the Jaguars, who released former first round pick QB Blake Bortles after acquiring Foles.

