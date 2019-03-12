Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Olivia’s cooks up Irish Butter Seared Scallops over Minty Smashed Peas & Potatoes

Posted 5:08 PM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:00PM, March 12, 2019

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

 

Getting ready for St. Patty’s Day 🍀

Irish Butter seared Scallops over minty smashed Peas & Potatoes…
Served along w creamed Cabbage & steamed Zucchini …

Irish Creamed Cabbage
1 Jumbo head Cabbage - cored & chopped
6 spring onions -  chopped
1 bunch Leeks (discard dark green parts) - chopped
1/2 cup Bacon chopped
1 tbsp garlic butter
1 tsp fresh Thyme - chopped
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup chicken stock
In heavy bottom pot on high heat,  add the chopped bacon, scallions, leeks, salt, pepper, thyme, & cabbage stirring constantly until scallions are translucent (approx 3 mins).  Deglaze w Irish Whiskey.  Add chicken stock.  Bring to a boil, then turn heat to medium.  Add cream and let simmer until thickened approx 3-4 mins.  Serve garnished w fresh chopped Parsley.  Enjoy!

Minty Pea & Potato Smash
3 cups Yukon Gold Potatoes- skin on & cut in half.
1 cup Garden Peas
3 tbsp Garlic Butter
Pinch - sea salt
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
3 tbsp fresh mint - chopped
3 cups chicken stock
1 cup Sour Cream
2 tbsp Parsley- chopped
Boil Potatoes in Chicken stock until just fork tender.  Drain excess stock.  Add remaining ingredients.  Smash away until desired texture.  Enjoy!

Cocktails:
Irish Godfather
Jameson Whiskey
Amaretto
Ginger ale
Citrus peel garnish
Fill glass w ice.  Add Jameson & Amaretto. Lightly shake. Top w Ginger ale & citrus peel.  Cheers!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Me Lucky Martini
Baileys
Rumchata
Creme de menthe
Chocolate Vodka
Cream
Whipped cream
Lucky charms marshmallows garnish
Fill glass w ice.  Add Baileys, rumchata, creme de menthe, chocolate vodka, & cream.  Shake.  Top w whipped cream and Lucky Charms Marshmallows.  Cheers!

