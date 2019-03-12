Olivia’s cooks up Irish Butter Seared Scallops over Minty Smashed Peas & Potatoes

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Getting ready for St. Patty’s Day 🍀
Irish Butter seared Scallops over minty smashed Peas & Potatoes…
Served along w creamed Cabbage & steamed Zucchini …
Irish Creamed Cabbage
1 Jumbo head Cabbage - cored & chopped
6 spring onions - chopped
1 bunch Leeks (discard dark green parts) - chopped
1/2 cup Bacon chopped
1 tbsp garlic butter
1 tsp fresh Thyme - chopped
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup chicken stock
In heavy bottom pot on high heat, add the chopped bacon, scallions, leeks, salt, pepper, thyme, & cabbage stirring constantly until scallions are translucent (approx 3 mins). Deglaze w Irish Whiskey. Add chicken stock. Bring to a boil, then turn heat to medium. Add cream and let simmer until thickened approx 3-4 mins. Serve garnished w fresh chopped Parsley. Enjoy!
Minty Pea & Potato Smash
3 cups Yukon Gold Potatoes- skin on & cut in half.
1 cup Garden Peas
3 tbsp Garlic Butter
Pinch - sea salt
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
3 tbsp fresh mint - chopped
3 cups chicken stock
1 cup Sour Cream
2 tbsp Parsley- chopped
Boil Potatoes in Chicken stock until just fork tender. Drain excess stock. Add remaining ingredients. Smash away until desired texture. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Irish Godfather
Jameson Whiskey
Amaretto
Ginger ale
Citrus peel garnish
Fill glass w ice. Add Jameson & Amaretto. Lightly shake. Top w Ginger ale & citrus peel. Cheers!
Me Lucky Martini
Baileys
Rumchata
Creme de menthe
Chocolate Vodka
Cream
Whipped cream
Lucky charms marshmallows garnish
Fill glass w ice. Add Baileys, rumchata, creme de menthe, chocolate vodka, & cream. Shake. Top w whipped cream and Lucky Charms Marshmallows. Cheers!