Olivia’s cooks up Irish Butter Seared Scallops over Minty Smashed Peas & Potatoes

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Getting ready for St. Patty’s Day 🍀

Irish Butter seared Scallops over minty smashed Peas & Potatoes…

Served along w creamed Cabbage & steamed Zucchini …

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Irish Creamed Cabbage

1 Jumbo head Cabbage - cored & chopped

6 spring onions - chopped

1 bunch Leeks (discard dark green parts) - chopped

1/2 cup Bacon chopped

1 tbsp garlic butter

1 tsp fresh Thyme - chopped

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup chicken stock

In heavy bottom pot on high heat, add the chopped bacon, scallions, leeks, salt, pepper, thyme, & cabbage stirring constantly until scallions are translucent (approx 3 mins). Deglaze w Irish Whiskey. Add chicken stock. Bring to a boil, then turn heat to medium. Add cream and let simmer until thickened approx 3-4 mins. Serve garnished w fresh chopped Parsley. Enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Minty Pea & Potato Smash

3 cups Yukon Gold Potatoes- skin on & cut in half.

1 cup Garden Peas

3 tbsp Garlic Butter

Pinch - sea salt

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

3 tbsp fresh mint - chopped

3 cups chicken stock

1 cup Sour Cream

2 tbsp Parsley- chopped

Boil Potatoes in Chicken stock until just fork tender. Drain excess stock. Add remaining ingredients. Smash away until desired texture. Enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cocktails:

Irish Godfather

Jameson Whiskey

Amaretto

Ginger ale

Citrus peel garnish

Fill glass w ice. Add Jameson & Amaretto. Lightly shake. Top w Ginger ale & citrus peel. Cheers!

Me Lucky Martini

Baileys

Rumchata

Creme de menthe

Chocolate Vodka

Cream

Whipped cream

Lucky charms marshmallows garnish

Fill glass w ice. Add Baileys, rumchata, creme de menthe, chocolate vodka, & cream. Shake. Top w whipped cream and Lucky Charms Marshmallows. Cheers!