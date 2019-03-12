Police seek help in identifying suspect accused of trying to cash fake check in Lancaster

LEBANON COUNTY — State Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a case of attempted fraud that occurred late last month at a Fulton Bank branch in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County.

On Feb. 25, the pictured suspect attempted to cash a counterfeit check that was made to appear to have come from the borough office of Myerstown, Lebanon County, police say. The attempted transaction was unsuccessful, and no funds were taken from the account, police say.

The suspect attempted to cash the check at the Fulton Bank branch on Greenfield Road in Lancaster, police say.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Jorge DeJesus at (717) 865-2194.