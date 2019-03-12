× Redskins sign Landon Collins to 6-year, $84 million deal

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have landed a major piece for the team’s secondary.

The team reached an agreement with S Landon Collins on a six-year, $84 million deal.

According to reports, Collins, 25, will receive $45 million guaranteed.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the division rival New York Giants.

In 59 games, Collins has 428 tackles, 8 INTs, 4 sacks, and 1 defensive TD.

Now, he will join a Redskins’ secondary that was in dire need of help at safety.