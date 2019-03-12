Redskins sign Landon Collins to 6-year, $84 million deal

Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Posted 5:41 AM, March 12, 2019, by

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 02: Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants reacts after being called for pass interference during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on December 02, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have landed a major piece for the team’s secondary.

The team reached an agreement with S Landon Collins on a six-year, $84 million deal.

According to reports, Collins, 25, will receive $45 million guaranteed.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the division rival New York Giants.

In 59 games, Collins has 428 tackles, 8 INTs, 4 sacks, and 1 defensive TD.

Now, he will join a Redskins’ secondary that was in dire need of help at safety.

