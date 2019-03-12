Rite Aid eliminating 400 full-time positions as company restructures
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Rite Aid announced Tuesday that it is eliminating 400 full time positions.
The news follows the Camp Hill-based company’s decision to restructure organizationally, resulting in the reduction of managerial layers and the consolidation of roles.
The elimination accounts for more than 20% of Rite Aid’s corporate positions at its Camp Hill headquarters as well as across the field organization, the drug store chain said.
Approximately two-thirds of the reductions will take place immediately, the company added. The other one-third of eliminated positions will occur by September 2020.
This story will be updated.