× State Attorney General opens probe of Mariner East II natural gas pipeline

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has opened an investigation in to the Mariner East II natural gas pipeline project, he announced Tuesday via Twitter.

#NEW My Office has opened an investigation into the Pennsylvania pipeline project known as *Mariner East II*. We will leave no stone unturned in this case – referred to us by @DaKATCopeland – as we fight to protect PA’ns. #MarinerEastII — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) March 12, 2019

The $2.5 billion pipeline across southern Pennsylvania has been plagued by spills of drilling fluid and improper construction methods, the Associated Press reports.

The pipeline has been operating for just over two months and is owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer, the AP says.