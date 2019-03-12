Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

State Attorney General opens probe of Mariner East II natural gas pipeline

Posted 12:02 PM, March 12, 2019

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has opened an investigation in to the Mariner East II natural gas pipeline project, he announced Tuesday via Twitter.

The $2.5 billion pipeline across southern Pennsylvania has been plagued by spills of drilling fluid and improper construction methods, the Associated Press reports.

The pipeline has been operating for just over two months and is owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer, the AP says.

