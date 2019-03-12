Temperatures warming up again and showers on the way to end the work week!

CHILLING WINDS TONIGHT: Temperatures have cooled back into the 40s for highs and we will likely end the day a bit below average. As if the cooler air wasn’t enough, today has been rather breezy. Gusty winds have kept our wind chills stuck in the 30s all day long and will remain that way into tonight as well. Strong winds will be calming down by late tonight, but another cold night is likely. We will drop into the upper 20s for lows tonight with winds calming and clear skies. Tomorrow should start off cold and sunny, but temperatures will be warming nicely back into the 50s! Cloud cover begins to build back in late in the day on Wednesday, likely after sunset.

WARMING TREND AHEAD: A strong ridge will be building along the eastern coast as we head into Wednesday. Southerly flow will take over which will pull warmer temperatures back into the forecast. In fact, the next few days will only continues to get warmer and warmer through Friday. After that, we begin to cool back down heading into the weekend. By Wednesday afternoon, we will already be about 5 degrees above average for this time of year. We blow average out of the water by Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 50s and mid 60s likely! We remain dry for Wednesday and most of Thursday, but showers likely move in during the overnight period Thursday into Friday. Showers dry up later in the day on Friday. What goes up, must come down – and that’s where our temperatures begin to cool off.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann