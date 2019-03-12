West York Borough Police hosting clothing drive for victims of sexual abuse

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — West York Borough Police are hosting a clothing drive for victims of sexual abuse.

The clothing will be donated to victims after they’re seen by WellSpan SAFE nurses at York Hospital.

The police department is asking for new adult and children’s sizes in loose fitting clothes, such as t-shirts, sweat shirts, shorts, sweat pants and underwear.

Gift cards are also being accepted to help purchase new clothing items.

A clothing donation box is located in the Municipal building at 1381 West Poplar Street, York, PA, 17404. Office hours are primarily Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Police note that donated gift cards should be placed in an envelope with “Officer Anaya: SAFE donation” written on the front. The gift cards can be given to a front office employee.

The clothing drive will close at the end of April.