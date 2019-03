× Woman files complaint with PA House Republicans after accusing lawmaker of sexual assault

HARRISBURG — A woman who has accused state Rep. Brian Ellis of sexual assault filed a formal complaint Tuesday with PA House Republicans, the state’s victim advocate Jennifer Storm confirms to FOX43.

PennLive.com was first to report of the news of the formal complaint.

Rep. Ellis, a Republican from Butler County, allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in 2015 at his Harrisburg home.