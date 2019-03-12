× Work to resurface 1.3-mile stretch of I-83 at Cumberland-York County border to begin Sunday

CUMBERLAND AND YORK COUNTIES — PennDOT contractors will begin a night-time milling and concrete patching operation on Interstate 83 Sunday night, the start of a project to repair and resurface a 1.3-mile stretch of the interstate from Yellow Breeches Creek at the Cumberland-York County line to the Susquehanna River, the department announced Tuesday.

The $4,144.090 contract was awarded to Hempt Bros., Inc. of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, and includes concrete patching, milling the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing with a 4.5-inch Superpave asphalt overlay, replacing concrete center-median barrier, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by mid-September, PennDOT says.

The work will be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, according to PennDOT. During those hours, motorists may encounter single-lane restrictions through the work zone. In the first phase, crews will mill and patch I-83 in preparation for asphalt paving later this summer, PennDOT says.

Eventually, it may be necessary to temporarily detour traffic when overnight work is scheduled to repair and resurface ramps within the New Cumberland (Exit 40-B) and Lemoyne (Exit 41-B) interchanges, PennDOT says.

Later this summer, crews will schedule long-term single-lane closures in both directions over four weekends, from 9 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday, to replace the concrete median glare screen barrier that divides the highway. None of these restrictions will be scheduled over the busy Memorial Day, Independence Day, or Labor Day holiday weekends, according to PennDOT.

I-83 averages more than 33,000 vehicles traveled daily through Cumberland County in either direction. Average daily traffic volume on northbound I-83 increases to nearly 50,000 vehicles per day as you approach the John Harris Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River.

To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.