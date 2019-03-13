× American Music Theatre – OVATION

LANCASTER,Pa— This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett talked with Andrea McCornick and Michael Smith about OVATION!

From Classical to Pop, the AMT cast and orchestra lead audiences on an unforgettable musical journey, all live on stage! Featuring classic tributes to a myriad of music legends like Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, and Ella Fitzgerald, coupled with modern pop greats such as Michael Bublé and Adele, Ovation promises a joy-filled experience for every generation!

Get to know our world-class orchestra up close and personal as they perform show-stopping musical hits, tackling the greats, from George Gershwin to Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Along the way, the AMT singers and dancers will bring dazzling moments to life in a truly awe-inspiring musical experience not to be missed!

