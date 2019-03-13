× Barnstormers trade for right-handed reliever Alejandro Chacin, formerly of the Cincinnati Reds

The Lancaster Barnstormers have received right-hander Alejandro Chacin from the Sugar Land Skeeters as a player-to-be-named later in the recent trade for relievers Kevin Munson and Stephen Johnson, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Chacin, 25, appeared in 10 games for the Skeeters late last season, posting a 1.64 ERA over his 11 innings of work. The native of Venezuela yielded 13 hits but only two walks while striking out seven.

Chacin signed with the Reds in 2010 and spent eight years in the minors before making six appearances with Cincinnati in 2017.

During his eight years in the minors, Chacin posted 2.72 ERA, with 96 saves. Working exclusively out of the bullpen, Chacin has given up 345 hits in 434 innings of relief.

“Chacin has put up very good numbers through his minor league career,” said Peeples. “He will be used in several ways out of our bullpen. We’re happy to have him in the Barn.”