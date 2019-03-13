Clouds move in fast on Wednesday, but temperatures are on the rise through the rest of the work week

COLD START, THEN TEMPS ON THE RISE: Clouds increase fast for Wednesday ahead of the next cold front, but temperatures start turning milder! Winds have finally calmed through the night, and this, coupled with clear skies, has allowed temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 20s. However, since the winds are light to calm, so wind chill is not a factor. The rest of Wednesday brings partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies ahead of the next system after a sunny start. It turns milder again, with readings in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Winds are light. Skies remain mostly cloudy through the night. Lows won’t be as cold, with readings in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees.

WET ‘N MILD END TO THE WEEK: Temperatures continue to boost through the end of the week, but it’s going to come with showers. There’s plenty of clouds for Thursday, but showers shouldn’t arrive until later during the evening and through the overnight period. This allows temperatures to jump into the middle 50s to near 60 degrees despite the cloud cover! It’s still quite mild through the night. Showers linger through much of Friday, but this does not stop temperatures from rising even higher. Expect readings in the lower 60s! Also expect on-and-off showers through the course of the day as the next cold front slowly crosses Central PA. It’s breezy too!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns chillier, but the luck of the Irish should keep us dry for St. Patrick’s Day festivities! Saturday is breezy with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. This is wonderful weather for those coming out to the York St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Sunday, also St. Patrick’s Day of course, brings partly sunny skies. Temperatures are a bit chillier, with readings falling back into the lower 40s. The breezes should be lighter, but we’re watching small chances for a couple sprinkles. Monday is partly cloudy and a touch milder. Expect readings in the middle to upper 40s. There’s a small chance for a few sprinkles again. Tuesday remains dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures reach the lower 40s.

