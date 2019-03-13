× Fisher Auto Parts in Cumberland Co. evacuated following battery acid spill

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Fisher Auto Parts in Silver Spring Township was evacuated Wednesday after approximately 30 gallons of battery acid was spilled onto the floor, according to the township’s fire company.

Silver Spring Community Fire Company responded to the business this afternoon due to the reported spill and patients not feeling well. Employees were checked on scene. No one was transported to the hospital.

The fire company said that it appears that a shelf holding car batteries tipped over from too much weight. Fire officials are not sure when the spill occurred.

The area has been contained and employees have returned to the building. Employees are being kept away from the area where the spill took place.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is responding to the building to make sure everything is cleaned up properly, the fire company added.