Former Steelers' RB Le'Veon Bell signs with Jets

PITTSBURGH– Just days after ridding themselves of WR Antonio Brown, the Steelers saw another former star player-turned-headache sign with another team.

RB Le’Veon Bell signed a 4-year, $52 million deal with the New York Jets on Tuesday.

Bell, 27, sat out the entire 2018 season in a contract squabble with the Steelers.

After refusing to sign his franchise tender worth $14 million, Bell sat out the entire year. Pittsburgh neglected to tag Bell again, allowing him to reach free agency.

In his last action in 2017, Bell totaled 1291 yards and 9 scores on 321 rushes. He also had a career-high 85 catches for 655 yards and two TDs.

Now, he will be the feature back in New York.