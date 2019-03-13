Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Former Steelers’ RB Le’Veon Bell signs with Jets

Posted 7:14 AM, March 13, 2019, by

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– Just days after ridding themselves of WR Antonio Brown, the Steelers saw another former star player-turned-headache sign with another team.

RB Le’Veon Bell signed a 4-year, $52 million deal with the New York Jets on Tuesday.

Bell, 27, sat out the entire 2018 season in a contract squabble with the Steelers.

After refusing to sign his franchise tender worth $14 million, Bell sat out the entire year. Pittsburgh neglected to tag Bell again, allowing him to reach free agency.

In his last action in 2017, Bell totaled 1291 yards and 9 scores on 321 rushes. He also had a career-high 85 catches for 655 yards and two TDs.

Now, he will be the feature back in New York.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.