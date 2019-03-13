FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Rep. Mark Rozzi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- After failing in consecutive sessions to pass statute of limitations reform for sexual abuse survivors, State Representative Mark Rozzi admits it's time to try a different negotiating method.

Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat who has openly spoke of his own sexual abuse in the Catholic Church when he was a child, has made statute of limitations reform his most important legislative issue since taking office in 2013. Speaking with FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel on this week's FOX43 Capitol Beat, Rozzi said when he reintroduces his statute of limitations reform bill, it will include language which he hopes makes it more difficult for State Senate leadership to oppose.

"We're trying to learn from what (Senators) Corman and Scarnati have said," Rozzi explained, which is if the House passes a similar bill, Senate Republican leaders will not put the legislation up for a vote.

"We've been working with leaders in the House, such as Majority Leader (Bryan) Cutler, to figure out what we can pass. I'm not trying to reinvent the wheel."

Rozzi's bill opens the statute of limitations for an abuse victim to sue their abuser until one is 50 years old. It also opens a two-year window for anyone who is outside the current statute of 30 years old to file a civil suit against their abuser.

In October, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a reform bill 173-21. However, Senator Scarnati chose not to put it up for a vote in the Senate, arguing the window is unconstitutional.

Scarnati, in response to Rozzi's appearance on FOX43, issued a statement, which read: