FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Robbery

Date: 10/24/18

Location: 600 block of Linden Ave.

Marquis Butts is wanted on a warrant for a Robbery that occurred in the 600 block of Linden Ave. Butts is described as a 21-year-old black male that stands approximately 5’07” tall and weighs 150 lbs. He has a medium complexion.

2. Possession with the Intent to Deliver

Shane Clancy Sr. is wanted on two Possession with Intent to Deliver warrants and two minor traffic warrants. Clancy is described as a 28-year-old light-skinned black male that stands approximately 5’07” tall and weighs 185 lbs.

3. Aggravated assault

Date: 2/28/19

Location: 145 S. Queen St

Dion-Taye Jackson is wanted on charges that stem from an alleged assault. Jackson was said to have been arguing with his sister and mother. At the time of the fight, he was carrying a pistol and allegedly pointed it at his sister. He then later texted his sister and threatened to assault her boyfriend. Jackson is a felon and is not to possess a firearm. Jackson is described as a 26-year-old black male.

Ways to Provide Information:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers 755TIPS

York City Police #846-1234 or #849-2219(Detective Division)

York City Police Tip Line- #717-849-2204

** All information can remain anonymous **