Furry Friends with Khai, the pitbull/bulldog mix

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Khai, the pitbull/bulldog mix!

Khai joins us today from Charlie’s Crusaders.

He is a 3-year-old who was rescued from a high-kill shelter.

Khai has a history of abuse, as he has a mark on his back from what may have been hot grease poured on him.

Despite his tragic past, Khai loves people and and is so grateful and happy for affection.

Walks and playtime are his favorite, and he is great on a leash.

Khai is potty trained and crate trained but he loves to be near his people.

Khai is people friendly but has a tendency to chase cats so it would probably be best for him to be in a kitty-free home. He has lived with other dogs in the past, but being unsure about the world, it seems he would love a quiet home where he can be adored alone. He has been fostered with dog saavy children who respect him.

For more on Khai, you can visit the Charlie’s Crusaders website here.