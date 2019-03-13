× Jury convicts window salesman of groping girl during door-to-door sales visit

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Carlisle man is facing jail time after being convicted of groping a Lancaster County girl during an assignment as a door-to-door replacement window salesman last year, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Austin Kann, 20, was found guilty by a Lancaster County jury of a felony count of unlawful contact with a minor and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent and corruption of minors, the DA said.

Kann was working for Renewal by Anderson when he assaulted the girl at her Warwick Township home, according to evidence presented at trial. The victim said he came to her door and asked if a homeowner was present. The girl said her parents were not home. Kann then asked her to come outside and show him a window, at which point he groped her, according to testimony.

A neighbor testified that he called 911 and pursued Kann after the victim’s relative told him what had happened immediately following the assault. Kann was found by police near the scene. He was wearing a work shirt from his company when police took him into custody, according to testimony.

Kann will be sentenced at a hearing on May 15, after a background check is completed.