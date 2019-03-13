Jury selection finished in Dauphin County for police officer’s criminal homicide trial

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Wednesday was the second and final day of jury selection in Dauphin County for a trial that will be held in western Pennsylvania. The 16-person jury will head to Pittsburgh Monday for the criminal homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh cop Michael Rosfeld.
Twelve jurors and four alternates were seated on the jury. Rosfeld shot and killed 17-year-old Antwon Rose during a felony traffic stop in June. The jury will decide if Rosfeld was justified in that shooting.
Nine men, and seven woman, mostly white, make up the jury. They range in age from 26 to 71-years-old. All were individually questioned by the defense and prosecution on their ability to be fair and unbiased in the trial and if they would be more inclined to believe a police officer over an average person. All selected jurors said they would be fair and unbiased and would be able to find a police officer guilty or innocent when presented facts.
Not all potential jurors answered they could be unbiased. One man, who was not chosen to serve and said he was a Colin Kaepernick fan. When the defense questioned what that had to do with his ability to serve on the jury, he said, [Kaepernick] "gets on a knee because cops keep shooting black people."
In total 145 jurors were brought in. From that group 33 were questioned before reaching the 16 selected jurors.
The jury will be bused to the Pittsburgh area Monday and sequestered in a hotel for the duration of the trial.
A description of the jurors selected:
- Juror #1: A 66-year-old white man, retired from working in the railroad industry. He currently operates an AirBnB.
- Juror #2: A 39-year-old white woman, who is a librarian. Her father worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years. Her grandfather was a coroner.
- Juror #3: A 35-year-old white woman, who is as a customer service supervisor.
- Juror #4: A 27-year-old white woman, who is a business analyst.
- Juror #5: An African American woman, who is a social worker. Her boyfriend is a retired state trooper.
- Juror #6: A 52-year-old white man, who is a business owner and insurance adjuster.
- Juror #7: A white woman, who is a childcare subsidy specialist.
- Juror #8: A 55-year-old African American woman, who is a virtual representative for Comcast.
- Juror #9: A 71-year-old African American man, who is a retired teacher.
- Juror #10: A white man, who is an equipment operator. He told the defense and prosecution he believes everyone in this country lies, and he finds police officers to be dishonest and abuse their badge - however, he said he would be fair and honest in a trial.
- Juror #11: A 26-year-old white man, who is a state budget analyst. He is married and has a child.
- Juror #12: A 41-year-old white man, who is a bar back at a Harrisburg bar. He is unmarried and has no children. He was adamant about wanting to be fair and hear the facts of the case before forming an opinion.
- Juror #13: A 45-year-old white man, who works in distribution for Dollar General. He is married and has two teenage children.
- Juror #14: A 50-year-old white man, who is a service writer for a car dealership. He is unmarried and has no children.
- Juror #15: A 28-year-old white woman from Middletown, who works in scheduling for a long-term care facility. She is married and has a 9-year-old son.
- Juror #16: A 47-year-old man, who is a site surveyor for Tesla Energy. He worked in a civilian capacity for the University of Illinois while a student. He was a victim of battery and attempted mugging. He is married but has no children.