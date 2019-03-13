Jury selection finished in Dauphin County for police officer’s criminal homicide trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Wednesday was the second and final day of jury selection in Dauphin County for a trial that will be held in western Pennsylvania. The 16-person jury will head to Pittsburgh Monday for the criminal homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh cop Michael Rosfeld.

Twelve jurors and four alternates were seated on the jury. Rosfeld shot and killed 17-year-old Antwon Rose during a felony traffic stop in June. The jury will decide if Rosfeld was justified in that shooting.

Nine men, and seven woman, mostly white, make up the jury. They range in age from 26 to 71-years-old. All were individually questioned by the defense and prosecution on their ability to be fair and unbiased in the trial and if they would be more inclined to believe a police officer over an average person. All selected jurors said they would be fair and unbiased and would be able to find a police officer guilty or innocent when presented facts.

Not all potential jurors answered they could be unbiased. One man, who was not chosen to serve and said he was a Colin Kaepernick fan. When the defense questioned what that had to do with his ability to serve on the jury, he said, [Kaepernick] "gets on a knee because cops keep shooting black people."

In total 145 jurors were brought in. From that group 33 were questioned before reaching the 16 selected jurors.

The jury will be bused to the Pittsburgh area Monday and sequestered in a hotel for the duration of the trial.

A description of the jurors selected: