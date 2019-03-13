Jury selection will continue Wednesday for trial of former East Pittsburgh officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- Jury selection will continue Wednesday in Dauphin County for trial of former East Pittsburgh officer.

The jury selection for a high profile criminal homicide case out of Pittsburgh is being selected in Dauphin County. Jury selection began Tuesday morning for the trial of a former East Pittsburgh officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed black teen.

The final jury members and alternates will be chosen Wednesday.

Michael Rosfeld, a former East Pittsburgh officer is being charged with criminal homicide, accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Antwon Rose in June 2018. The jury is being selected in Dauphin County because the judge said it would be too hard to find an impartial jury in Allegheny County. The jurors will be taken to Pittsburgh next week for the trial.

In total 145 jurors were brought in to be questioned for jury duty. As of Tuesday evening, six women and three men have been selected. The jury chosen so far includes:

Juror #1: A 66-year-old white man, retired from working in the railroad industry. He currently operates an AirBnB.

Juror #2: A 39-year-old white woman, who is a librarian. Her father worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years. Her grandfather was a coroner.

Juror #3: A 35-year-old white woman, who is as a customer service supervisor.

Juror #4: A 27-year-old white woman, who is a business analyst.

Juror #5: An African American woman, who is a social worker. Her boyfriend is a retired state trooper.

Juror #6: A 52-year-old white man, who is a business owner and insurance adjuster.

Juror #7: A white woman, who is a childcare subsidy specialist.

Juror #8: A 55-year-old African American woman, who is a virtual representative for Comcast.

Juror #9: A 71-year-old African American man, who is a retired teacher.

Jury selection will resume Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.