Man accused of killing wife in 2012 is headed to trial

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY - A Cumberland man accused of killing his wife was in court on Wednesday in Mechanicsburg.

65-year-old Hap Seiders walked into a court charged in the death of his wife Rabihan Seiders ,who hasn't been seen since being reported missing by her daughter in 2012.

Silver Spring Township Police and the FBI took the stand as they recalled details of the investigation.

According to police, Rabihan`s daughter told them her mother thought Hap Seiders might kill her.

FBI officials say through their investigation, they found ash, clothing and what anthropologists later determined to be parts of human bones from the hands and cheeks, all in a box, in Seiders Silver Spring Township home.

Investigators also found blood stains on the carpet.

During the hearing, police said Rabihan's cell phone pings around the time of her disappearance and E-Z pass toll surveillance cameras don't line up with Seiders claims that he took her to New Jersey.

Seiders, who sat emotionless in a chair with shackles, waived his right to testimony.

"He intends to vigorously defend himself over these false accusations," said George Matangos, defense attorney.

The defense disputed the evidence presented by the district attorney's office in the preliminary hearing.

"It's what the commonwealth is alleging occurred versus what may have actually occurred in this case," added Matangos. "I think there is going to be a tremendous amount of evidence that is going to be brought into a trial that you cannot hear in a preliminary hearing," he added.

"My client has proclaimed his innocence from the very beginning even back when it was a bare and baseless accusation to even the point now of these charges being filed," said Matangos.

Seiders is currently being held at Cumberland County Prison.

A formal arraignment is set for Thursday May 23.