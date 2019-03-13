× Man threatens to shoot up Lancaster retirement home after being denied volunteer position

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 66-year-old New Holland man was charged with making terroristic threats after police say he threatened to shoot people at a retirement home after he was denied a volunteer position at the business.

Mark Andrew Wingerd was charged after the incident, which occurred Monday at Mennonite Home, on the 1500 block of Harrisburg Pike.

According to Manheim Township Police, Wingerd was denied a volunteer position at the business and told not to show up for a previously arranged meeting. Wingerd allegedly became agitated and threatened to show up as planned, police say. When told he would be denied entry by security, Wingerd allegedly said Pennsylvania is an open-carry state, and threatened to bring his gun to the business. He added that if anyone attempted to stop him, he’d shoot them, police say.

Wingerd was taken into custody without incident at his home, according to police.