Philadelphia shooting suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals in York

YORK — A Philadelphia man charged in a 2018 shooting in Philadelphia was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Tuesday night in York, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Anthony Palmer, 39, is accused of shooting a woman last November, Pane said. He allegedly shot the victim in the face, threatened a second person with a handgun, fired several gunshots in the air, and forced a man to drive him away from the scene at gunpoint. Palmer then fired at the man after he escaped from Palmer’s control, Pane said.

Palmer is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, and other offenses.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force learned Palmer had fled to an unknown location in York. He was eventually located on the 200 block of South Belvidere Street, where he was taken into custody at about 10 p.m. Tuesday without incident. He was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit for arraignment.

“Crimes of violence are of the highest priority for the Fugitive Task Force,” said Pane in a statement. “The Marshals Service and our partners recognize the importance of bringing those charged with such crimes to justice. It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of relief to the community.”