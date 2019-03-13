× Police: Hit-and-run suspect in Harrisburg leads police chase on PA Turnpike into Lebanon County

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A hit-and-run suspect was apprehended Wednesday after leading police on a chase from Dauphin County to Lebanon County on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to Swatara Township Police.

Nasir Anthony Grant, 19, was arrested shortly after entering Lebanon County on the Turnpike, police say. He led State and Swatara Township Police on a brief foot chase before being apprehended, police say. Grant was found to be in possession of narcotics and a loaded handgun, which had been reported stolen out of South Carolina, according to police.

Grant was also found to be a wanted person out of Philadephia’s Office of Probation, police say.

According to police, Grant’s white Ford SUV was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Harrisburg, near the Swatara Township line, Wednesday morning. Police converged on the area, and a Swatara Township Police officer spotted Grant’s vehicle on the 3500 block of Paxton Street, police say.

The officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, but Grant allegedly fled in his vehicle onto Eisenhower Boulevard, traveling south. He entered the Pennsylvania Turnpike, leading police on a chase heading east, police say.