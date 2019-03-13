× Police seek help in identifying package theft suspect

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a theft suspect.

Police became aware of the theft on March 1.

The victim advised that she ordered something that was to be delivered on February 28. That day, she received a delivery notification at 6:01 p.m. The victim went to her mailbox around 6:15 p.m. and there was no package, police say.

The victim then contacted UPS and found that the suspect had called UPS and asked for the package to be delivered at the UPS on Derry Street in Harrisburg, according to police.

Anyone that recognizes the suspect should contact East Pennsboro Township Police