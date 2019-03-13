× Reports: Ravens will sign free agents Earl Thomas, Mark Ingram

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens made their first major foray into this year’s free-agent market, agreeing to terms with safety Earl Thomas and running back Mark Ingram, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Thomas, a former member of the Seattle Seahawks, will sign a four-year, $55 million deal, with $32 million guaranteed, Schefter tweeted.

Ingram will leave the New Orleans Saints to sign a three-year, $15 million deal in Baltimore, Schefter said.

Former Seahawks’ S Earl Thomas intends to sign a four-year, $55 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Baltimore Ravens, league source tells ESPN. Deal includes $22 million in first nine months. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Former Saints’ RB Mark Ingram intends to sign a three-year, $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, per @diannaESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Baltimore was reportedly pursuing Steelers free agent Le’Veon Bell, but never made a formal offer to him. They’ll instead turn to Ingram, who racked up 6,007 rushing yards, 1,598 passing yards (on 251 catches), and 55 total touchdowns in eight seasons with New Orleans. Ingram is 29 years old.

Thomas spent nine years in Seattle, where he was one of the anchors of the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” defense. Thomas, 29, had 28 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries with the Seahawks.